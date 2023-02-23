Contrasting 8X8 (EGHT) & Its Peers

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 8X8 to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 8X8 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 481 2915 4990 71 2.55

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.89%. Given 8X8’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $740.78 million -$175.38 million -6.30 8X8 Competitors $885.45 million -$10.08 million 11.97

8X8’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -125.72% -1,628.82% -18.12%

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 competitors beat 8X8 on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

