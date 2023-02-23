Contrasting Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 15.67% 7.25% 4.71% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Davide Campari-Milano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $481.58 million 6.40 $4.42 million $0.32 28.65 Davide Campari-Milano $2.57 billion 8.20 $336.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Davide Campari-Milano 1 7 4 0 2.25

Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Davide Campari-Milano’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Davide Campari-Milano is more favorable than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication, and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew. The company was founded by Gaspare Campari in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy.

