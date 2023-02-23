Contrasting Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Chuy’s 4.94% 10.29% 5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sweetgreen and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Chuy’s 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Chuy’s.

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million 3.07 -$153.18 million ($2.38) -3.96 Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.56 $20.85 million $1.11 32.96

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

