Cormorant Asset Management LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,227 shares of company stock worth $7,622,575 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

