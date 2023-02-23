Cormorant Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Cormorant Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,545 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 153,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $36,754.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,100.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

