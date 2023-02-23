Cormorant Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,997 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.05% of Ambrx Biopharma worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of AMAM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,729. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Ambrx Biopharma Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.