Cormorant Asset Management LP Increases Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,863 shares during the quarter. Altimmune accounts for about 3.1% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned about 7.02% of Altimmune worth $43,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 50.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 332,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Altimmune by 36.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 824,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 82,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

