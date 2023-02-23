Cormorant Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ICVX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other Icosavax news, General Counsel Elizabeth Bekiroglu sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $63,306.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,144.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elizabeth Bekiroglu sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $63,306.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,144.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,264 shares of company stock valued at $997,232 in the last ninety days. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

