Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 100,710 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,710 shares during the quarter. Verve Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,605. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

