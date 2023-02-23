Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 100,710 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,710 shares during the quarter. Verve Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,605. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Verve Therapeutics Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verve Therapeutics (VERV)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.