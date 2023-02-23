Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.39. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 41,791 shares changing hands.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

The firm has a market cap of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.07%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

