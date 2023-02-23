Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cosmo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CMOPF stock opened at C$68.90 on Thursday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$59.90 and a 12 month high of C$68.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.44.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology and endoscopy worldwide. It offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and UCERIS/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation for remission in active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps; and Methylene Blue MMX, diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.