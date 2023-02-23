Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Shares of COST opened at $495.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.