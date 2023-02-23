Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 2,907,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

