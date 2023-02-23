Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Up 5.9%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 6,288,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,000,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

