Cowen Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $22.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -258.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,089,000 after buying an additional 1,598,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertiv by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

