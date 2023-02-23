Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
