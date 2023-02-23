Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

