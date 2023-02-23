Cowen Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $52.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

