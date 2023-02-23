Craig Hallum Trims Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price to $220.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.98. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $119,053,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,155,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

