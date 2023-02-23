CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $102.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.46% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

