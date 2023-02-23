Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Up 0.1%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.72. Approximately 4,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.
Croda International Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
