Cronos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.96 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $29.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00083986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00056175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

