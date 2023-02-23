Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $988.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

