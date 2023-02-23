Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $179,188.20 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

