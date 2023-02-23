CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.