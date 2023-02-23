CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. CubeSmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,999. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

