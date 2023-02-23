Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $20.24 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 562.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Pool worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $357.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.56. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

