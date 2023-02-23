Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.