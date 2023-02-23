Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.