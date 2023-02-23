Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$8.90 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,560.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

