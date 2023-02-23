Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$8.90 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

