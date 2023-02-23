CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 10.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77.
CVR Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years.
CVR Partners Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
