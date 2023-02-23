CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 10.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77.

CVR Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years.

CVR Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVR Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

