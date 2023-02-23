Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Dai has a market cap of $5.21 billion and approximately $232.23 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00425434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.88 or 0.28181492 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,212,630,359 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

