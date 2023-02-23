Danske Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to “Buy”

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

