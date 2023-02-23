Danske Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to “Buy”

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.
Genmab A/S Trading Down 3.3 %
Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.