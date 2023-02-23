DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.17.
DaVita Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE:DVA traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 318.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Articles
