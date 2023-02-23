DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DVA traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 318.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.