Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 36608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

