Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5-58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 882,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,573. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,527,000.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.