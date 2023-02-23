DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.18

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $3,082.65 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00394160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

