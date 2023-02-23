DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Sold by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. DermTech accounts for about 0.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of DermTech worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in DermTech by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in DermTech by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 369,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair cut DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

DermTech Stock Performance

DermTech Company Profile

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.