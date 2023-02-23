Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

BNR opened at €72.08 ($76.68) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.84. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

