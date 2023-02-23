dForce USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,356.55 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $167.06 million and $13,356.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00396689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02705537 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $97,301.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

