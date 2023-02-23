DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $153.76

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.76 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.74). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.78), with a volume of 400,451 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £38,480 ($46,339.11). Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

