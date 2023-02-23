DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $153.76

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.76 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.74). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.78), with a volume of 400,451 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of £345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98.
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
