Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %
DEO stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
