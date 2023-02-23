Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.33) to GBX 5,100 ($61.42) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.38) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

