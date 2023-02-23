Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 24th.

DHIL stock opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

