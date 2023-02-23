Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Plans $2.95 Quarterly Dividend

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $23.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 23.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.