Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith Buys 125,000 Shares of Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN) Stock

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith acquired 125,000 shares of Glantus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($13,547.69).

Shares of LON:GLAN opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Glantus Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

