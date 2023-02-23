DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
DISH Network Stock Performance
Shares of DISH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
