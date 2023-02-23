DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 268,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

