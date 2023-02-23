DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 8% Higher on Strong Earnings

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.12. 1,234,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,286,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DISH Network by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 83.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

