Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.15

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.36. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 281,742 shares.

DIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

