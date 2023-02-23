DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61, a PEG ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $123.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

