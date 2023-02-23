Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down to $225.27

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $225.27, but opened at $214.98. Dollar General shares last traded at $214.84, with a volume of 926,604 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average is $243.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

